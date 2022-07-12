Daviess County, Ind. (WEHT) – In an effort to help with the growing problem of an overpopulation of stray dogs and cats, Daviess County Animal Care and Control is opening a Spay Neuter Clinic on July 14.

Officials hope this will help keep things under control. Reports say they are also looking into a Trap Neuter Release program to help keep feral cat colonies from overproducing.

There will be a short ceremony planned for 11 a.m. along with a ribbon cutting. The clinic will be an addition to the already existing animal shelter, located at 2620 KY Highway 81, behind the Daviess County Operations Center.

Officials say the clinic is aiming to perform 20-35 spays a day once open. The clinic staff will provide care that includes wellness checks, vaccinations as well as spay/neuter and more.

Residents who are interested in getting involved with the Animal Shelter can visit the website or call 270-685-8275 for more information.