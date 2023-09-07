HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)-Daviess County Public Schools has been awarded $96,000 by the Kentucky Department of Agriculture to supply students with fresh produce for their meals.

The Farm to Table grant allows food service directors to establish stronger relationships with local producers in the area.

They say they are working with about six producers right now, including Riney Farms, Cecil Farms, and Reid’s Orchard.

Students at West Louisville Elementary and Apollo High School received watermelon and corn on the cob from Riney Farms.

Keith Riney says he’s been enjoying partnering with the schools.