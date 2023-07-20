HENDERON, Ky. (WEHT)- Daviess County Public Schools will host The Umbrella Project: Rise Up and Engage All summit from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on July 20 at the Owensboro Convention Center. Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman will be in attendance and will be presenting a lunch and learn style session.

The Lt. Governor has worked for the past several years with the KY Student Mental Health Initiative. She continues to focus her efforts toward educator and student mental health and the importance of student voices in schools.

This year’s summit will welcome attendees from at least 15 school districts, with representation from school administrators, teachers, counselors, family resource coordinators and advocates, social workers, mental health professionals and other school support staff.

The summit provides learning opportunities primarily in the area of mental health and behavioral needs, but sessions are also offered on topics such as academic interventions, equity and family support. Educators will have the opportunity to hear from nationally recognized speakers and learn new ways to effectively serve the needs of their students, families and staff, attending a variety of sessions to meet their professional needs.