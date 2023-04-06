Daviess County wants to remind you that April 9–15 is National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.

9-1-1 dispatchers often provide the first line of assistance during an emergency and are often helpful in letting other first responders know vital information.

Amanda Lytle has served 22 years as an Owensboro-Daviess County Central Dispatch 9-1-1 dispatcher. She says it’s a stressful but rewarding job with an opportunity to make a difference every day.

Daviess County wants to remind you that, in the event that you need to call 9-1-1, remain calm and know your location.

You can also sign up for Smart911, a free service that provides safety information to Central Dispatch.