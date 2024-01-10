OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office has a new budget and areas of focus for 2024.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office and the Daviess County Fiscal Court say they’ve received multiple complaints about littering in the community.

“Especially with regard to the west side of town and the west part of the county. People are concerned about the amount of trash that’s building up kind of on the side of the roads and end up in their yards,” says Brad Youngman, the Sheriff of Daviess County.

Over the next few weeks, deputies who watch for traffic violations along Highway 81 and Highway 56 will also be watching for drivers throwing trash out their windows.

“The other one is when you’re hauling something in a trailer or your vehicle and it’s not properly stored, so it comes loose and lands on the road,” says Youngman.

Officials say its happening primarily along routes leading to the county landfill. The county aims to make people more aware of ways they can be apart of the solution.

Authorities say residents should know they must cover their load with a tarp or other coverings, and will be charged additional fees if they arrive without one.

Additionally, officials say DCSO’s budget is increasing from $6.6 million to $6.8 million.

The budget was approved Tuesday night, making room for continued progress in community safety.

“I did request funds for body worn cameras, which is something that the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office has never had before. We have a prisoner transport van that’s over a decade old. The maintenance costs on it are getting to be pretty high. So, we want to replace it this year,” says Youngman.