HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT)- Eyewitness News has an update on a story we brought you earlier today. In a press release by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, they say Owensboro police have identified a second suspect involved in a stolen vehicle crash.

It happened around three this morning.

The juvenile driver was thrown from the vehicle and flown to a Louisville hospital, and police say they have now interviewed a juvenile passenger in the car.

The passenger told detectives that they knew the vehicle was stolen and that they abandoned it after the crash, leaving the injured driver behind.

OPD detectives determined the passenger was also wanted in a recent shooting in Owensboro and was taken to headquarters for further questioning.

The juvenile driver is listed in serious condition. The investigation is ongoing.