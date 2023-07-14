DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office has welcomed a very special new member.

Claire is the office’s new therapy dog. Claire was selected by Dogs Helping Heroes after arriving at the animal shelter back in March. We’re told she showed up to the shelter as a stray.

They trained her to be a therapy and service dog.

She is a one-year-old German shepherd mix.

She’ll be providing comfort and support to law enforcement and the public.

“If we have any children that are victims or witnesses of crimes such as domestic violence, while two other deputies are handling the situation, Claire and I could take the kids off to the side and distract them from what’s going on,” said Sgt. Tyler Free.

Sgt. Free said Claire can also provide some stress relief for deputies.

Once she is fully trained, he plans on taking her to visit nursing homes and schools.