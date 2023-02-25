DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — Daviess County Animal Care & Control celebrated the 5,000th surgery at their new spay and neuter clinic.

The clinic opened in July of last year at the site of the animal shelter.

Officials hope that the clinic can help keep stray animal populations down.

Spaying and neutering pets can help keep the populations at shelters down, but can also lower the risk of certain types of cancers in pets.

For low-cost spay and neuter services, contact Owensboro Spay-A-Stray at 270-925-1720.