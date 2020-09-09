Daviess County students named National Merit semifinalists

Three Daviess County Public School District students have been named National Merit semifinalists.

Apollo High School’s Nathaniel Payne and Daviess County High School’s Daniel Martin and Emmylou Tidwell are among the approximately 16,000 semifinalists vying for National Merit scholarships.

Semifinalists are chosen by reaching the highest scores in each state on the preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship qualifying test.

Payne is a two-year member of the Apollo High School robotics team and a four-year member of the academic team. He plans to study chemical engineering at either the University of Kentucky or the University of Louisville.

Martin was named to the Academic All-State Football team for his high grade point average. He plans to major in biochemistry in college.

Tidwell is a member of the National Honor Society and previously earned recognition as an AP Scholar with distinction and was a 2020 Governor’s Scholar. Tidwell plans on majoring in molecular biology or microbiology in college.

Winners of the National Merit Scholarships will be determined next spring.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 9, 2020)