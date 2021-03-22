Daviess County teachers welcome students back to 5 day in-person learning

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Students in both Daviess County and Owensboro Public Schools will return to in-person Learning five days a week.

It’s been since March 13, 2020 that either school district has operated on a five day a week in-person learning schedule. Beginning Monday, all schools in the districts will have their buildings full again.

Meadowlands Elementary School was one of many to celebrate Monday morning in a big way as students arrived. New school mascot Hip Hopper stood alongside law enforcement officers and firefighters in the school’s parking lot as parents dropped off students.

Until Monday, students were either learning virtually, or on a hybrid schedule, only in the building two days a week.

The Daviess County virtual academy will continue to be an option for students.

(This story was originally published on March 22, 2021)