HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The 75th Annual BarBQ Homecoming has arrived with festivities kicking off today, July 28 and continuing into the evening of July 29. The Knights of Columbus will join together at the pits located in the city park to smoke about 3,300 pounds of meat.

For 75 years, the ‘BarBQ’ has been held on the fourth Friday in July as a fundraiser for the Dawson Springs Community Center. The Community Center is operated solely off of revenue from the BarBQ and rental fees throughout the year according to event officials.

Lunch and dinner will be served at the community center from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. with a street fair to follow from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the town square. There will also be live music, games, giveaways and an assortment of vendors present during the BarBQ. The festivities continue on July 29, with the Dawson Springs BBQ 5K run, Golf Scramble and BarBQ Festival Car Show will take place.

For more information and the full schedule of events, visit the Dawson Springs Community Center Facebook page.