HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Students at Dawson Springs Independent Schools will be staying home today, October 18 due to a gas leak.

According to Superintendent Leonard Whalen, the leak was detected on the school’s campus last night, and as a result the schools will be closed as a safety measure. Whalen says that once the leak was detected, the gas was shut off.

Whalen also stated that crews would be on site this morning to try to determine what caused the leak, and once they find the source repairs will begin.