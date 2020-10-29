Dawson Springs petition has over 1,000 signatures

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky (WEHT) — More than 1,000 people have now signed a petition in support of a Dawson Springs beauty shop owner.

Lindsey Morgan’s salon, Beauty Shop on the Square, is next to a crumbling building in downtown.

Last week, the city council voted not to move ahead with demolition in a tie vote, and the mayor also voted no as the tiebreaker vote.

The petition launched Sunday. Many of the comments show support for Morgan, and some residents say the building is dangerous.

(This story was originally published on October 28, 2020)