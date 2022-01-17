Dawson Springs schools back in session on Tuesday

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WEHT) – For the past month, Dawson Springs schools have been used for tornado relief – from a triage center to a donation drop off. As of Tuesday, school is back in session.

“What we’re hoping to accomplish is get back in somewhat of a regular routine and try to get some normalcy back,” said Supetintendent Lenny Whalen. “But we know that’s going to take a little bit of time.”

Superintendent Whalen says they have been preparing the school for weeks to make the transition as smooth as possible. “We’ve had staff in the last couple weeks doing a lot of preparations and we’re excited for students for certain.”

From students to teachers, many say they’re ready to be back.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the students,” said Mickey Blue, teacher and basketball coach. “There’s been several I haven’t been able to see you in the last you know, five weeks as a teacher and as a coach. I’m just looking forward to seeing the teachers and the kids.”

“We haven’t been in a while so like my sleep schedule and routine, I gotta get back into it,” said Freshman Rex Blue. “But overall I’m just excited to be back.”

One big thing the staff is prepared for is aiding those who exprienced trauma.

“We’re going to do be dealing with a lot of mental and emotional situations,” said Whalen. “And I’ve said for several weeks now, that I think the best place for students to heal is here with us. We know each other and they know us and we know them. And we feel like we’re the best place to, you know, heal and come back and be together. And we’re going to be strong again, it’s just going to take us a little time.”

As important as it is to be learning in the classroom, the staff says being together is equally important. “You know, that human element is really a key component to learning those relationships and getting them back is going to be starting to heal and process for everybody,” added Whalen.

“There’s gong to be kids that are ready to get back,” added Coach Blue. “You know, sometimes that’s a kid’s best time of the day is when they are in school. And in life, when you have a set routine you seem to be even more successful than when you don’t have the routine.”

Dawson springs schools will add 20 minutes of class to each school day to make up for some lost time in an attempt to not have to add any days to the end of the school year.

“It’s going to be fun we’ll we’re gonna enjoy this time and looking forward to keeping on keeping on,” said Coach Blue.

He said they are trying to incorporate as much fun into the first week back as they can with spirit week.