DAWSON SPRINGS, KY. (WEHT)– Over 11 months ago, a tornado changed the landscape of Dawson Springs forever. Today, the town honoring the lives lost by unveiling a new memorial at the center of the city park.

“Let it be a reminder to everybody how strong we are,” says Jack Whitfield, the Hopkins County Judge Executive.

The Rotary Club of Dawson Springs and contractors spend long hours designing the monument. The front shows an American flag, surrounded by debris. On the back, the names of the 19 people killed in the tornado are etched into the stone.

“We wanted it to bring comfort to the families of those we lost during the tornado. Their memory will continue to live in Dawson Springs,” says Tabatha Adams, the Rotary Club President.

Organizers chose a spot at the heart of the city park specifically. From the memorial, you can see seven of the 19 properties belonging to those who perished in the tornado.

“We wanted it to stand tall and be a beautiful symbol in the midst of the path of destruction,” Adams says.

Since December 19th, the city has been on the road to recovery, building it piece by piece.

“Resiliency is the perfect word for Dawson Springs,” Adams says.

Two benches also sit behind the memorial to give residents a place to reflect on the lives lost. Over the next year, the Rotary Club hopes to rebuild a the city park surrounding the memorial.