Trump orders flags flown at half-staff in memory of Capitol Police officers

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCMH) — President Donald Trump issued a proclamation Sunday ordering flags flown at half-staff in honor of two Capitol Police Officers who died this week, one as a direct result of the riots at the Capitol Building.

Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick died as a result of injuries sustained as supporters of the president stormed the Capitol Building as Congress convened to confirm the victory of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Capitol Police Officer Howard Liebengood’s death was called a “line of duty casualty” by former Capitol Police Chief Terrance Gainer. Details of his death, which happened Saturday, have not been released.

Trump’s proclamation, issued four days after the incident, calls for flags to be flown at half-staff at the White House and all public buildings and grounds through sunset on Wednesday, Jan. 13.

The full proclamation is below: