University of Kentucky student facing charges after U.S. Capitol riot

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDKY) – A University of Kentucky student faces four federal charges for allegedly entering the United States Capitol during the riots on January 6.

Gracyn Courtright is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without law authority, knowingly engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct in any restricted building or grounds, violent entry and disorderly conduct on capitol grounds, and theft of government property.

In a 19-page federal criminal complaint, the FBI gives several pieces of evidence, most of which is Courtright’s social media posts. The FBI began looking at Courtright after screenshots from the University of Kentucky senior’s social media accounts were sent to investigators.

Several photos on Courtright’s since deleted Instagram account show her taking part in protests outside the Capitol, with the caption “can’t wait to tell my grandkids I was here!”

Courtright also posted a selfie, in front of a mirror, that says: “Infamy is just as good as fame. Either way I end up more known. XOXO,” shortly before deactivating the account, according to court documents.

An FBI witness messaged Courtright on Instagram, asking if she was there(at the Capitol), to which Courtright replies: “the chamber like the senate where desks are. I thought it was cool.”

FBI investigators also found videos on Courtright’s Twitter account, which have also since been deleted. The videos showed her inside the Capitol, chanting “USA!” and approaching a line of law enforcement officers chanting “whose house, our house.”

A review of surveillance video from the Capitol, shows Courtright inside the building at least three times, including a moment where she is seen carrying a “members only sign,” which is later taken away by a law enforcement officer.

An FBI agent then called Courtright’s father at his home in West Virginia, who acknowledged her involvement in the riots. According to the complaint, Courtright’s father told the FBI she went to Washington D.C. to be at, “the party.”

Courtright is a West Virginia native and a senior at the University of Kentucky. A UK spokesperson told WKYT they don’t discuss disciplinary issues, but say the school’s code of conduct applies both on and off-campus and would apply if a student violates local state or federal laws.

(This story was originally published on January 18, 2021)