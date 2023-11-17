OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)– Inflation is affecting the Daviess County Public School system. On Thursday, the school board said it’s asking for more money from the state.

A state funded program, called Support Education Excellence in Kentucky (SEEK), that goes to local school districts pays for items like transportation costs and resources for special needs students.

School leaders say right now that need is primarily funded by tax payers.

Superintendent Matt Robbins says they looked at spending patterns over the last 15 years.

He says, in 2008, Daviess County Schools received a little over $42 million; With inflation, that translates to a need for over $58 million in 2023.

Officials say the school system received less than $40 million this year.

“Knowing that it is a large uphill climb statewide, it’s about $1.2 billion that’s needed to make this inflationary difference whole. But, at the same time, [we know] that we’re gonna have to spread that over a number of years. My point would be we have to get started in making that difference,” says Robbins.

We’re told the next steps include trying to engage state lawmakers.

School officials say teacher pay is an issue they would like to tackle with the new funding.