DCSO: 1-year-old found in home with drugs, weapons

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Three people are facing charges after deputies said they witnessed a toddler in a home near drugs and weapons.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were sent to a home in Maceo just before midnight Monday to check on the welfare of a 1-year-old child.

Deputies said they could see a woman smoking drugs through a window.

At one point, deputies said one suspect was trying to hide evidence. At the same time, the child in question was within one foot of two guns.

Lonnie Sanderson Courtesy: Daviess County Sheriff’s Office

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office arrested, 28-year-old Lonnie Sanderson, 27-year-old Rebecca Hodskins, and 28-year-old Rachel Webb are all facing multiple drug charges.

Meth, LSD, and other drugs were seized with multiple guns, including one reported stolen.

(This story was originally published on December 15, 2020)