DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — A Louisville man faces a long list of charges after Daviess County deputies said he lead them on a chase in a stolen truck.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office tell Eyewitness News 54-year-old Michael Scott was arrested early Wednesday morning on Highway 56 in a stolen pick up.

Several people called authorities to report a reckless driver on Highway 60.

Deputies said they caught up with the vehicle but that Scott refused to stop leading them on a brief chase.

Once Scott was stopped, he was taken into custody.

Authorities say not only was Scott driving under the influence of alcohol but also was driving on a suspended license.

Scott has been booked in the Daviess County Detention Center and faces nearly a dozen charges.