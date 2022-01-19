De-icing chemicals could contribute to rust damage on vehicles

AAA EAST CENTRAL (WEHT) – According to AAA East Central, millions of Americans face expensive vehicle repairs from rust damage every year, and the chemicals used to de-ice roadways can be one of the main culprits.

AAA East Central advises motorists to be proactive throughout the winter to prevent dangerous rust-related vehicle damage to brake lines, fuel tanks, exhaust systems, and other critical vehicle components. “Regularly washing your vehicle in the winter is critical to avoiding costly repairs down the road,” says Mike Hoshaw, vice president of automotive services for AAA East Central. “Over time, rust can not only cause cosmetic issues, but serious safety issues if components on the underside of your vehicle become damaged.”

While some rust damage is unavoidable, AAA East Central recommends motorists take the following steps in order to reduce the chance of vehicle damage:

When possible, limit driving immediately before, during and after winter storms when salt and de-icing solutions are being applied and are at their highest concentrations.

Frequently wash the vehicle, paying particular attention to the undercarriage. This will loosen, dissolve and neutralize road salts. Many drive-through car washes offer an undercarriage rinse as an option.

Always use a high-quality car wash solution, not a household dish detergent that will strip the wax from the vehicle.

Repair any body damage and touch up paint scratches and chips that expose bare metal which could lead to rust.

Give the entire vehicle and undercarriage one last cleaning in the spring. Any deposits left over from winter can continue to cause corrosion year-round if not properly removed.

AAA strongly urges drivers who experience any of the following vehicle malfunctions to immediately move the vehicle off the road to a safe location and have it towed to a trusted AAA Approved repair facility: