DEA partners with Discovery Education to provide free information about drug addiction and its impacts

(WEHT)- The Drug Enforcement Administration is partnering with Discovery Education to provide free online resources for people of all ages about preventing drug addiction, with a focus on grade-school students.

Topics on the site focus on the science of drug addiction and its impact. While the resources originally focused on opioid addiction, the site now includes lessons covering a wide range of drugs, including hallucinogens, steroids, stimulants, depressants, and inhalants.

Resources are available for students in grades three to twelve. Additional resources designed for educators, families, and workplaces are also available.

All of the materials can be accessed for free at www.operation prevention.com.