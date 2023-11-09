HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Tri-State residents can find out if they qualify for a lung cancer screening at two special events planned to recognize Lung Cancer Awareness month at Deaconess Gateway in Newburgh and Deaconess Henderson Hospital.

The first event will be held from Noon to 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 9, inside the entrance of the Ortho/Neuro Hospital on Gateway’s Campus, located at 4011 Gateway Blvd. in Newburgh. The second event will be held from 10:00 a.m. to Noon on Saturday, November 11 at Deaconess Henderson Hospital South Tower located at 1305N. Elm Street in Henderson.

Lung Cancer is the leading cause of death from cancers in men and women, and early detection of theses cancers is shown to save lives. Deaconess has created a dedicated lung cancer screening program to help detect lung cancer at the earliest stage, when it has the best chance of being cured. This is done by taking a low-dose CT scan that uses minimal radiation to take detailed images of the lung and can identify early signs of cancer in high-risk patients.

Those eligible to receive the screening test are:

Between the ages of 50 and 80 years old

A current smoker

Quit smoking in the last 15 years

At Gateway, the Monarch Robot, which gets a view of the inside of the lungs will be demonstrated. The robot is also able to obtain a tissue sample for biopsy with the goal to enable earlier and more accurate diagnosis of small and hard to reach nodules in the periphery of the lung. The event in Henderson will feature a giant, inflatable walk-through lung to give visitors an idea of what your lungs look like on the inside and the damage that smoking can do.