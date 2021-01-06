Deaconess Health System receives close to 20,000 vaccines; continues vaccinating employees

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Deaconess Health System is reporting to Eyewitness News that the hospitals have received more than 18,000 vaccinations since December and it startedadministering the second round to employees Tuesday.

“Deaconess Evansville has received over 18,000 doses to date while Deaconess Kentucky hospitals have received 1500 doses to date,” said Deaconess Pharmacy Service Line Manager Brian Spencer. “This has been more than a sufficient quantity to vaccinate Phase 1a healthcare workers at this time.”

Spencer told Eyewitness News Deaconess has received a shipment of second doses from the state of Indiana and expect even more second does in the next few weeks. Those vaccines are delivered separately from the first doses.

So far Deaconess has vaccinated 7,500 individuals across all of its campuses.

“The second dose of vaccination is scheduled at the time the initial dose is received,” said Spencer. “We are scheduling second doses as close to the recommended date from each manufacturer as possible. Indiana is utilizing a 3rd party vendor for vaccine scheduling, administration, and reporting. Kentucky is using the hospitals EHR and the Kentucky Immunization Registry to track vaccination data.”

Spencer adds 2,000 people will receive vaccines by the end of the week.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on January 6, 2021)