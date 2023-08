HENDERSON Ky. (WEHT)- Deaconess will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony for their new DCARE Command Center on August 1 in Evansville.

Deaconess is launching the new centralized command center called DCARE in collaboration with GE Healthcare. DCARE will use real-time data and predictive analytics to guide seamless care delivery, helping patients receives high-quality care that helps them get back home sooner.

The ribbon cutting ceremony will happen at 12:30 p.m. at the Deaconess Midtown Campus.