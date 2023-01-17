EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – In Evansville, Deaconess Health Systems plans to invest $550,000 in order to expand the Ivy Tech Community College Nursing Program.

According to the school, they currently accept about 90 students a year. A few things stopping them from accepting more? Lack of space, need for more faculty members and the shortage of clinic opportunities have all been an obstacle to the program.

The funding will allow for a much-needed expansion of the current paramedic lab and classroom for nursing students. Deaconess says investing in Ivy Tech’s program will address the critical need for additional nursing staff.

” This partnership at Ivy Tech is going to do that,” says Deaconess Health Systems CEO, Shawn McCoy. “We are going to provide the means and the funding for them to hire additional faculty and have additional classroom space. And we are going to train more nurses.”

The agreement will allow the university and Deaconess to have 8 shared adjunct faculty members. Furthermore, it will also provide funding for uniforms, background check fees, screenings and physical exams.