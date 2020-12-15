Deaconess receives COVID-19 vaccines, first shots administered Tuesday

Baptist Health in Madisonville received their first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine on Tuesday, December 15, 2020.

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – As the first Americans are vaccinated against COVID-19, it will still be sometime before the pandemic ends as distribution continues nationwide. In Indiana, Deaconess Hospital received its first shipment of the vaccine Tuesday. The shipment includes 1,900 doses.

Deaconess administered five vaccine shots Tuesday and plans provide more Wednesday. Eyewitness News will be at the Gateway atrium to cover the next vaccinations.

Frontline health care workers are among the first to get vaccinated, but Deaconess is not requiring all of its workers to take the vaccine.

(This story was originally published on December 15, 2020)

