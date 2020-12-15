EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – As the first Americans are vaccinated against COVID-19, it will still be sometime before the pandemic ends as distribution continues nationwide. In Indiana, Deaconess Hospital received its first shipment of the vaccine Tuesday. The shipment includes 1,900 doses.
Deaconess administered five vaccine shots Tuesday and plans provide more Wednesday. Eyewitness News will be at the Gateway atrium to cover the next vaccinations.
Frontline health care workers are among the first to get vaccinated, but Deaconess is not requiring all of its workers to take the vaccine.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on December 15, 2020)
LATEST LOCAL NEWS
- Owensboro group hands out protective equipment to several non-profits
- Vanderburgh County invests $577,000 toward broadband expansion
- Wayne County officials hope COVID-19 vaccine arrives by week’s end
- Deaconess receives COVID-19 vaccines, first shots administered Tuesday
- Evansville Salvation Army provides meals for families, toys for kids