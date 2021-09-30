Deaconess Sports Park to receive synthetic turf

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The infield portion of the Deaconess Sports Park will be receiving a new synthetic turf makeover. The outfields will remain grass. Evansville Convention & Visitor Bureau members say it’s a $2.8 million project.

The synthetic turf will allow for more playing opportunities during rainy weather and give the sports park a new edge.

Jim Wood, Evansville CVB President and CEO says, “it gives us a competitive advantage by having synthetic infields with other facilities around the region, and two, it will allow us to market to other tournaments that are looking for that synthetic field.”

The project is scheduled to begin in November and finish in March.