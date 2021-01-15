Deaconess to change traffic patterns for COVID testing beginning Monday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Deaconess is shifting the traffic patterns around the former Deaconess Clinic Downtown building, located at 421 Chestnut St., to accommodate increased traffic for COVID-19 vaccinations, hospital officials said. The changes will begin Monday.

This building’s parking lot has been used for COVID-19 testing and is the COVID-19 vaccine site for the health system. To accommodate both of these needs, the drive-through testing queue is being shifted to create more parking for vaccine recipients.

The City of Evansville has closed Cherry Street to northeast traffic at the intersection of Fourth Street. Those needing to enter drive-through testing should enter Cherry Street from Sixth Street. Patients coming to the site for vaccine appointments can enter the parking lot from Fifth Street, in front of the Stone Family Center for Health Sciences and the 421 Chestnut building.

A map of the changes is below:

