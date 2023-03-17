EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Deaconess Hospital is working to increase screening for colon cancer. Starting at ages 45 through 75, men and women should be screened yearly for colon cancer.

Dr. Mia Hindi, the Medical Director at the GI Specialty Center, was talking about the importance of checking to see if you have colon cancer.

“Colon cancer is a preventable cancer, at the age of 45 you should get a screening, colonoscopy, or colon screening. The most common symptom for colon cancer is no symptom at all, so do not wait to have a symptom to come get a screening colonoscopy.”

9 out of 10 cases of colorectal cancer can be successfully treated when found early, but only 4 out of 10 cases of colon cancer are diagnosed at an early stage, partly due to low screening rates.

Deaconess will be holding a drive through colon cancer screening event Saturday from 8-12 at the G.I Specialty Center.