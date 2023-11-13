WHITEPLAINS, Ky. (WEHT) — 81-year-old woman, Dean Baggett, is being recognized for the work she’s done to improve her health. After losing nearly 65 pounds, Baggett is the 2022 Kentucky ‘Take Off Pounds Sensibly’ queen.



“You’re like royalty! You get a crown, you get flowers. Well, you feel like a queen! I was a nervous wreck. Never had a clue I would ever be [queen], but it was really, really something.” says Baggett.

TOPS is a weight loss support organization. Baggett says she had the largest weight loss from starting weight than any other Kentucky woman in the group, and reached her goal weight. Members become a ‘Keep Off Pounds Sensibly’ for each year they maintain their goal weight.

Baggett says she did it with the help of her support group and her sister.

“At [state recognition day], that’s where I got the yellow rose to give to Dean to make her goal. So, she could become a KOPS,” says Tempie Phelps, Baggett’s little sister.

Officials say, when members reach their target, they receive a yellow rose. The idea is to give it away and encourage another member to reach their own personal goals.

“In 2017, Dean talked me into going so I could be the driver. At that time, I had already lost a lot of weight beforehand, due to illness. I lost my 10 pounds and got to my goal.” says Phelps.

Baggett says her sister, being crowned Regional Kentucky TOPS queen that year, inspired her to take the big win.

She says she plans to pay it forward.

“I plan on staying in KOPS as long as god will let me be able to.. to continue going, keep my weight off and enjoy all the people that go [to TOPS],” says Baggett.