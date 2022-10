HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Police in Henderson said a death investigation has been opened after an unresponsive man was found lying in a yard.

Police said they were sent to the 2300 block of Carter Drive around 4:15 p.m. on Sunday.

When police arrived, they said they found the man in the yard.

The name of the man has not yet been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call HPD at 270-831-1295 or call Crime Stoppers at 270-831-1111.

This is a developing story and we will keep you updated.