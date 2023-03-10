EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Popular music throughout the decades is coming to Evansville. The concert will have music from different genres and artists from across the musical landscape.

The show will include jazz selections by Duke Ellington and songs from the Wizard of Oz. The concert will then move on to a variety of pop hits. The artists who will have their music featured include Frank Sinatra, The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, Freddie Mercury, Journey, Michael Jackson, and Pharrell Williams.

This concert features Broadway vocalist Dan Domenech and members of the Evansville Philharmonic Chorus.

Adult tickets start at $30. This concert is free to students and children and discounted tickets are available for veterans and seniors.

The concert will take place on Saturday March 18, at the Victory Theatre.