EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Deerhead Sidewalk Cafe and Bar owner Chuck Johnson says the restaurant is experiencing a shortage of staff and will be closing down on Sundays until further notice.

Johnson says he took this news to Facebook with a post he says he thought was funny. However, he says he’s received backlash about the post.

Johnson said that many places are facing the same challenge, and there’s room for anyone looking for a job.