HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)-The defense attorneys for Delphi, Indiana, murder suspect Richard Allen want key evidence against their client thrown out.

Allen’s attorneys contend the search warrant granted for Allen’s home was invalid and all evidence stemming from that search should be suppressed.

Allen’s attorneys initially filed a motion in May. The new motion filed this week expands on the defense’s reasoning for having the evidence tossed out.

Allen is accused of killing Abby Williams and Libby German in February of 2017. His trial is set for January.

His attorneys have also asked the judge to allow cameras in the courtroom.