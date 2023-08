HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- A pedestrian overpass for students in Evansville is will be finished just in time for the new school year.

An EVSC spokesperson says that the overpass for Delaware Elementary School children will get the finishing touches on Monday. Students will use it to safely get to their playground.

School officials say that the overpass was built in the 1980s, and after seeing the wear and tear over the years, they decided that it was time to make improvements to the structure.