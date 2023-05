HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The charred remains of the True Vine Inn are coming down.

Large machinery is now tearing down parts of the motel. It was damaged in a fire in November of last year.

Officials say multiple roof systems being stacked upon each other made it difficult to extinguish the fire.

The Kentucky Fire Marshall has not yet determined the cause of the fire. Crews say the demolition work should last for around 4 to 6 weeks.