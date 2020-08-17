Dentist disagrees with WHO recommendations

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Dentists in the Tri-state are now back in business and taking patients for routine check-ups.

However, The World Health Organization now says people should put off their “routine” check-ups in areas where the virus is spreading.

The American Dental Association says they “strongly disagree” with that guidance.

Doctor Melissa Santilli – who graduated from Johns Hopkins University and then attended Indiana University School of Dentistry says she also disagrees with the WHO.

Full interview transcription is below:

NOAH ALATZA: Dr. Santilli. Thanks for joining us tonight. Talk to us about your thoughts on the World Health Organization’s recommendations to put off routine checkups in areas where they say that the virus is spreading. I guess first, what is considered a routine checkup? And what would you tell your patients?

DOCTOR MELISSA SANTILLI: So, routine checkup is when people would normally go to their dentist twice a year, or some patients might go a couple more times a year to get their cleaning and to take x rays and check to see if there’s infection in the teeth. And so I feel that with the recommendation, they’re saying… I don’t think it’s evidence based. There’s no actual cases of COVID coming out of dental offices as a source of spread. But telling people you know, to avoid a dental office, there’s a lot of more issues with that because when people go to an office and get these x rays done, that’s when the dentist can actually see where the infection is going. If it’s a threat to this person’s health, and so it’s a really important preventative care to prevent people from showing up to the ER with abcesses and pain thats unbearable and taking up space that do belong to the COVID patients. So that’s why I disagree with the recommendation, because I feel like it’s just creating unnecessary paranoia for a health preventive thing that’s really important for people’s health. especially because your mouth is the window to your body. People really need to keep up with their oral health, even for the rest of their body health as well.

NOAH ALATZA: And Dr. Santilli, you talk about that preventative dental care. Will it just make things worse if an individual does put it off? Or what is the outcome look like there?

DOCTOR SANTILLI: Yeah, so with the with dental care, when they go into dentists, the dentist will take x rays and see what’s going on. And in the tooth, whenever the bacteria gets too close to nerve, it can then get into the nerve and abscess and then that goes into the bone. And then now this person will need antibiotic, they’re gonna wake up with a swollen face. So it’s better to catch the problem before it gets to that point because at that point they’re in pain, they can’t even function, they have to show up in the ER and it’s taking up space that really belongs to the patients that need it for serious problems, as well as just not getting their preventive care such as cleanings and fillings and some some basic procedures that can prevent bigger problems down the road. especially if they’re allowing that bacteria to accumulate in their body. It’s hard on the system to handle all that plaque that’s in their body, that ‘s millions of bacteria in the mouth, and they’re still eating with their mouth and is putting a lot more stress on their immune system. But I do understand there’s people that do have immunity issues that want to avoid going out. And I totally agree. That’s why we also offer virtual consults, which a lot of dentists are doing as well. That’s kind of video chatting like we’re doing right now with patients at home to help them take care of as much as they can without having to come in. But if there’s an active infection, it’s really important to get that taken care of as soon as possible. So it doesn’t Get to the point where you know you end up in the ER for a dental problem.

NOAH ALATZA: right. and what’s your biggest advice then to patients during this pandemic that may be worried about coming into your office?

DOCTOR SANTILLI: So I wanted to reassure everyone that dentists, you know, beyond any other place like if you go to Walmart, you’re not as protected as you are on the dental office. The reason is because the dentist right now we’re wearing full face coverage, hair… feet… the way from there’s really nothing expose our entire body . There’s masks, there’s all these things to prevent any kind of transmission between human to human. but it is true that we do have to go in the mouth and take care of the diseases in the mouth. but dental offices are very, very strict with all the extra precautions they’re taking. So I do think that people should trust that system that we are making sure that nothing is transcending to patients and that we’re fully geared to handle any kind of… I mean our PPE is tremendous. Like if you go to any other service industry right now, with any kind of close contact, you’re not going to get that amount of PPE that’s worn in the dental office.

NOAH ALATZA: Well, dentist Melissa SANTILLI. Thank you so much for your time and your insight tonight. We appreciate it.

DOCTOR SANTILLI: Thank you so much.”

(This story was originally published on Aug. 16, 2020)