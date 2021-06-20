Deputies: Gibson County woman arrested after leaving kids alone

HAUBSTADT, Ind. (WEHT) – Deputies in Gibson County said a woman was arrested after children were found unattended in an apartment.

Authorities said on Sunday, dispatch got a call about a girl screaming in an apartment in the 200 block of West Gibson Street.

Before deputies got there, a maintenance worker found the girl with two other siblings inside of an apartment.

Deputies said while they were investigating, 29-year-old Jessica Woodby showed up.

She was arrested and charged with three counts of neglect.

Her bond was set at $750.