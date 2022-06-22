Michael White (Courtesy: WCSO)

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office shared on social media that deputies have spotted wanted suspect Michael White. They say he was spotted in the area of Clutter Road.

The sheriff’s office reports they have an active investigation in that area and ask people to avoid it until further notice.

