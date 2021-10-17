Deputies use taser and pepper balls to subdue suspect

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Deputies in Gibson County said they had to use a taser and a pepper ball launcher to subdue a suspect and his dog early Sunday morning.

Deputies were sent to the 300 block of South Main Street in Fort Branch around 2:30 a.m. after someone reported a possible break-in.

Deputies said they found Deriece Baker, 25, and he was intoxicated.

According to a press release, deputies took Baker home and told him to go inside several times or they would arrest him for public intoxication.

Deputies said Baker continued to act erratic, ran into the woods, and resisted officers. That’s when deputies said they had to use a taser and a pepper ball launcher.

He was arrested and taken to jail.

He faces several charges including three counts of attempted residential entry and one count of actual residential entry.

His bond was set at $750.