Deputies warn drivers of inclement weather after series of crashes

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Vanderburgh County Sheriff David Wedding said Tuesday played out to be a busy morning for law enforcement across the Tri-State. Wedding said they noticed the weather played a role in these accidents.

“We’re in an area that is condusive to getting some snow. If you’re traveling in and around the tristate area you’re going to encounter some slick roads,” Wedding said.

Wedding also said a commonality during the winter is seeing these slick hazardous conditions appear on county roads.

“They’re narrow, they don’t have large shoulders on them. They have farm fields and sometimes water will come off of those and then freeze on the road itself,” Wedding said.

He said these conditions make it harder for buses and other vehicles to drive safely. What he wants people to do? Be cautious.

“Please allow plenty of time to get to work. Make sure your windshields are scraped well. Allow plenty of distance between you and the vehicle in front of you. If you’re approaching an intersection where a light may change or there’s a stop sign, start breaking well in advance to the intersection,” Wedding said.

Wedding also said people need to be careful of black ice.

(This story was originally published on February 9, 2021)