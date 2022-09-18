Posey County, Ind. (WEHT) A sheriff deputy in Posey County is celebrating a major milestone today. Deputy Bryan Hicks was shot in the head on September 18th, 2021, when responding to a welfare check in New Harmony. For about two weeks, Hicks was in a coma in the Intensive Care Unit.

“You were becoming awake maybe during week three before we went to Chicago,” said Tammy Hicks, Bryan’s wife.

One year later, Bryan and Tammy are reflecting on that fateful night.

“I mean, he went from not being able to feed himself, not going to the bathroom by himself, and not brushing his teeth to being able to do that himself,” Tammy says.

The road to recovery has not been easy.

“It was like a bad dream, and I couldn’t wake up,” Tammy says.

After the shooting, his wife took on a new role, caregiver and advocate.

“It’s my most important job. I must make sure that he is taken care of, and that he gets the best treatment that he can get. When he comes back to me and says something is not working, I have to speak up for him,” Tammy says.



Tammy and Bryan spend the week going to speech, occupational, physical and aquatic therapy appointment. Bryan tells Eyewitness News that his favorite therapy to go to is physical therapy. In between the doctor’s visits, Bryan says spending time with their dog helps with his recovery.

“It’s really good therapy, isn’t it?” Tammy asked. “Yes!” Bryan answered.

Despite the ups and downs, the Hicks say they are closer than ever.

“We could go a couple weeks and not really see each other. So we go to seeing each other a couple times a week or a couple hours because of his schedule or what is going on to 24 hours a day with each other,” Tammy says.

Bryan’s goal is to eventually go back to work. He has been back to the office to see his coworkers.

“It was just like a kid at Christmas. He was so excited. Chief Deputy called Jeremy Fortune and was like hey would Bryan like to come to the office tomorrow. And I had Jeremy on speaker, and he was over in the chair and was ‘Yes! Yes!’ He just got up and got the clothes out that he wanted to wear, he was just ready to go.”

As the recovery process continues, Bryan and Tammy say they will continue looking up.

“I am just so excited to see what he does in the next year, because I know he is going to do great things, and hopefully soon, he can start driving lessons,” Tammy says.