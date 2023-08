HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)-A special guest will be throwing out the first pitch at the Evansville Otters game on Saturday night.

Posey County Deputy Bryan Hicks will be at Bosse Field to throw out the first pitch.

Deputy Hicks was shot in the head in 2021 when responding to a welfare check in New Harmony.

Since then, he’s made great progress in his recovery. Just last week, he threw the first pitch at a St. Louis Cardinals game.