Destination Indiana: Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you’ve ever taken a trip to Fort Wayne, you may have visited the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo, Parkview Field, Promenade Park, plus more. But what’s beyond those big attractions?

Fort Wayne Food Tours gives a look at the basis of arts, culture, and food. During a leisurely stroll through Downtown Fort Wayne, you’ll get to taste local eats from four different locations.

“I’ve lived in other restaurants where chain restaurants are all you can see. But Fort Wayne has a very strong locally owned restaurant…I want to share with everybody that downtown is safe. It’s a fun place to be. There’s a lot going on, and it’s definitely worth investing in,” said Amber Bouthot, owner of Fort Wayne Food Tours.

You’ll also learn about the history of the Summit City and its arts scene. Tours are available Saturdays from April through the end of the season in October. It costs $60. Private tours are also available.

A few miles away from downtown Fort Wayne you’ll find the 122nd Fighter Wing’s Heritage Park.

“The inside joke is we’re the best-kept secret in the state of Indiana,” explained Master Sgt. Alec Cawlfield with the 122nd Fighter Wing.

Heritage Park is open year-round from dawn until dusk. The aircraft on display have all been used by 122nd at some point.

“The A-10s, which we’re currently flying, the F-16, the F-4…we flew these planes throughout different conflicts, Berlin conflict, obviously Afghanistan, Iraq, and then the Hummer that we have represents our Army presence that we’ve had from time to time,” said Master Sgt. Cawlfield.

Heritage Park is free to visit, and also has a playground and picnic shelter. It’s located at 3005 West Ferguson Road in Fort Wayne.

Only 4 miles away lands you at Hanson Aggregates Observation Deck. The deck opened in 1967. It allows you to look 300 feet down at the mining of limestone, a summit in the Summit City.

Hanson Aggregates said the deck gives a view of the mining process and the sheer beauty of geology formed 4 million years ago. The observation deck is open year-round from dawn until dusk and is located at 4529 Sand Point Road in Fort Wayne.