Destination Indiana: Historic New Harmony offers history, outdoor recreation, and shopping

NEW HARMONY, Ind. (WEHT) — A popular wedding venue in Southwestern Indiana also offers a history lesson, outdoor recreation, and shopping. Nestled deep in Posey County along the Wabash River is the community of New Harmony.

“New harmony and it’s history has always been about education and science and progressive thought. this is a learning classroom, a living classroom,” said Historic New Harmony Assistant Director Mason.

When you walk through town, one thousand years of history will greet you. Everything from the Native Americans to the Harmonist Society at the beginning of the 1800’s through the Owen period.

Historic Labyrinth (Courtesy: visitindiana.com)

Atheneum (Photo: Lee Lewellen) The unique architecture of the Atheneum, a welcome center, offers a glimpse of life hundreds of years ago.





Part of your experience in historic New Harmony is spending time outside. One of those bucket items you need to check off your list, the Historic Labyrinth.

For almost 20 years Jeff and Cindy Smotherman have called New Harmony home, owning Firehouse Antiques. “It’s just special that everyone looks out for one another,” said Jeff Smotherman. “Kind of pulls for one another for the most part.

The close knit community and thriving small business association attracted the Smothermans to the town. “It’s not really ever crowded here,” said Cindy Smotherman. “That’s the great thing too. You can come here somewhere small. But it’s not a crowded place.”

Along Main Street you’ll find art galleries, coffee shops, boutiques, and restaurants.

“And really be inspired,” said Mason. “New harmony is truly a place to, it’s a healing place and an inspirational place. it’s right here in our backyard in Southwestern Indiana.”

(This story was originally published on Aug. 20, 2020)

