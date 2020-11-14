Detached structure fire under investigation in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Firefighters are investigating a blaze that broke out in a detached structure behind an abandoned Shell gas station on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the 300 block of E. Diamond Avenue just after 3 p.m. for reports of a fire. Authorities say the blaze was put out quickly.

Our Eyewitness News crew on the scene spotted two men sitting on the curb with police officers watching over them. It was not immediately clear if they were involved in the incident.

Evansville Police remain at the scene collecting evidence. Officers said this is an open investigation and had no further details.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on November 14, 2020)