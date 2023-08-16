EVANSVILLE, IN. (WEHT) — The Evansville east side is expanding at the corner of N. Burkhardt Rd. and Oak Grove Rd. with a new luxury development. Officials broke ground Wednesday morning on the Promenade Flats.

“We are so excited to welcome you here to the Evansville region..Here on this beautiful day,” said Audrie Burkett, the COO of the Evansville Regional Economic Partnership.

CRG Residential is the construction company responsible for the $45 million complex. The Promenade Flats will include 220 luxury apartments ranging from 1 bedrooms to 3 bedrooms. It will also have other amenities like a fitness center, heated saltwater pool, package delivery system, valet trash service, private garages, and secured building access, and a dog park.

Officials who attended the facility’s groundbreaking say they’re focus is on building a vibrant community that fills the housing need.

“The gap that’s here is aiming at places where people can come and they can live, work, and play. They don’t have to get out to drive at work or to recreation or to dinner or groceries,” said Steve Martin, a managing member of the Promenade Developments.

The complex will be within walking distance to the promenade. Which developers say is only 40 percent constructed.

The community looks forward to the facility exposing the area to more people.

“I think having apartments and other things around here will help bring awareness to what’s around on this side of Evansville. There’s a lot of things on the west side, and I think the eastside is growing. A lot of people don’t know what’s over here, ” said Mary Hansen, an employee at Chicken Salad Chick.

Developers say the location ensures walkability to amenities like grocery shopping, the local YMCA, and restaurants. Employees in the area say they’re hopeful about what the new apartments mean for themselves and the businesses that employ them.

“I mean we might have some more traffic, but more traffic means more people, and more people means more business, and that means I might get paid more,” said Hansen.

CRG Residential is also responsible for the construction of post house apartments on Vine Street.

$2.5 million of the financing is coming from the Indiana Economic Development Corporation’s READI award. Officials say they applied for the award at the end of 2022.

Move-in ready units are set to become available around June 2024 with finished construction on the entire project set for 2025.