Development group set to transform former Crawford Door building

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A project on the former Crawford Door building across from Bosse Field is set to move forward.

Crestline Development will transform this historic building into quality affordable assisted living.

Crestline officials say they are assembling financial pieces to the project, which was slowed down by the pandemic.

They say the goal is to tear down the original building and convert it into a more housing friendly building.

(This story was originally published on March 31, 2021)