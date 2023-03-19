EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A new market in the Jacobsville neighborhood is aiming to help residents get better access to nutritious food. The Dollar General Market on the ground floor of the Forge on Main opened at the beginning of the month.

Community officials, including Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke, celebrated the opening with a ribbon cutting Saturday afternoon.

This is a collaboration between Echo Housing, House Investments and Dollar General. Officials call this weekend’s ceremony a milestone and say it will provide a much-needed service.

“It is really important for this neighborhood because it sells everything that a supermarket would and the prices are comparable to a Walmart Neighborhood Market,” explains Kelley Coures. “So you can get meat, dairy, vegetables, fresh produce, frozen food — anything that you can find at a neighborhood Walmart, you’ll find at the DG Market.”

There are two DG Markets in the Tri-State. The other one is located in Henderson.